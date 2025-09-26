US permits Boeing to resume plane safety certifications after string of deadly disasters

New York, New York - US regulators will permit Boeing to certify the airworthiness of some new planes , air safety officials announced Friday, in a sign of authorities' increased confidence in the controversial aviation giant's operations.

The move by the Federal Aviation Administration means Boeing will issue airworthiness certificates on newly produced 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner planes on alternating weeks, with the agency still doing the checks in the off weeks, an FAA press release said.

The US-based airplane manufacturer had previously been granted authority for the certificates, but the FAA removed the power following deadly crashes as well as production and safety problems involving Boeing jets.

"Safety drives everything we do, and the FAA will only allow this step forward because we are confident it can be done safely," the FAA said.

"The FAA will continue to maintain direct and rigorous oversight of Boeing's production processes."

Granting this authority back to Boeing will allow FAA inspectors "to focus additional surveillance in the production process," the agency said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FAA announcement marks a sign of progress in Boeing's turnaround following the deadly MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019. These led to a lengthy grounding of the jet and congressional probes in which the FAA was also criticized for an overly cozy relationship with the company.