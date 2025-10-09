Woman dies after riding Haunted Mansion in Disneyland California

Anaheim, California - A tragic incident at Disneyland in California has shaken up the fairytale world of Mickey Mouse and his friends.

The Haunted Mansion is one of the oldest attractions in the theme park and was opened back in 1969. © IMAGO/Dreamstime

According to the Los Angeles Times, a woman in her 60s did not get out of her seat after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction – a slow-moving dark ride – on Monday.

Staff repeatedly requested that she get out of the ride vehicle before realizing it was a medical emergency.

Security employees at the theme park performed CPR until emergency services arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Disneyland influencer Matt Desmond broke the news in a social media post, telling his followers that a guest suffered from a "heart attack" while riding the attraction.

"She was unresponsive when it was her turn to unload and declared DOA once she reached the hospital," he wrote. "Sending condolences to her family and loved ones."



The woman's cause of death has not been confirmed, but police told the Los Angeles Times that there is no evidence the ride malfunctioned, and the Haunted Mansion reopened shortly after the incident.

The ride, which opened in 1969, brings passengers through the Haunted Mansion in "doom buggies" that travel at just about one mile per hour.