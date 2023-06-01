Amazon employees in Seattle stage massive walkout!

Seattle, Washington - Corporate Amazon workers walked out at the Seattle headquarters on Wednesday to protest the company's inadequate climate action and return-to-office order.

Amazon workers participate in a walkout at the company's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, on May 31, 2023. © REUTERS

Around 900 Amazon workers at the company's Seattle office launched a pre-planned lunchtime walkout over the company's insufficient efforts to meet climate goals amid the global emergency.

The US workers were joined by hundreds more employees around the world who participated online and in person, the Guardian reported.

The action took place a week after Amazon held its annual shareholder meeting.

Amazon told investors it wants to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, but many workers have said more aggressive steps are needed to curb Amazon's enormous emissions.

Employees participating in the walkout have demanded the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030.