CEO of Amazon threatens employees over return to office order

Seattle, Washington - Amazon 's chief executive officer Andy Jassy has sparked controversy with his approach to dealing with employees who are resisting a return to the office.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is trying to force employees to return to the office despite overwhelming opposition. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The e-commerce giant is just one of several major US corporations grappling with the challenge of balancing post-pandemic flexibility while reinstating office norms.



Amazon's approach, however, has sparked controversy. Jassy's patience appears to have worn thin as he addressed the matter in a recent "fishbowl" meeting, an Amazon term for a fireside chat.

In a recording obtained by Insider, Jassy implied that those unwilling to return to the office might find themselves off the payroll, stating, "It's past the time to disagree and commit. And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon."

This shift in tone is notable given Jassy's earlier messaging. In 2022, he assured employees that office return wasn't mandatory.

But by early 2023, the majority of the work-week was expected to be spent in the office, with Jassy reinforcing a growing sentiment: resistance could have consequences.