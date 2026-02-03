Dog is abandoned at animal shelter: the harsh three-word explanation breaks hearts
Downey, California - "Busy work schedules." With these three words, Mila the dog's owners explained the devastating reason why they could no longer take care of her.
Of course, the couple not only broke the hearts of the caretakers at the Downey Animal Care Center in California, but also of the dog herself, who was extremely frightened after the abrupt departure.
The animal shelter posted a video of the poor Labrador on Instagram last month.
In it, Mila can be seen trembling all over, her ears hanging limp, and her petrified expression speaking volumes.
The furry friend doesn't know what is happening to her, and she is overcome with fear.
Nevertheless, this footage left a strong impression on the Instagram audience, and it has since gone viral.
Jill, the shelter's social media manager, told Newsweek about the sad story, saying that Mila had only lived with her owners for just under six months before they threw in the towel.
Viral Instagram video shows Mila the dog trembling in her kennel
Although there was immediate interest in the four-legged friend after the success of the Insta video, the first attempt fell through, and the meeting did not take place.
What's more, Mila showed so many symptoms of anxiety and stress at the shelter that she was earmarked for a behavioral assessment.
Fortunately, the tide turned again at this lowest point.
Thanks to the viral clip, another interested party was on board within a few days.
This time it actually worked out, so Jill was able to report that Mila has now gotten her happy ending and is now living in a loving home.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thepoochproject