Dog is abandoned at animal shelter: the harsh three-word explanation breaks hearts

Downey, California - "Busy work schedules." With these three words, Mila the dog 's owners explained the devastating reason why they could no longer take care of her.

Mila's ears drooped and she looked sad as she was locked in her kennel. © Screenshot/Instagram/@thepoochproject

Of course, the couple not only broke the hearts of the caretakers at the Downey Animal Care Center in California, but also of the dog herself, who was extremely frightened after the abrupt departure.

The animal shelter posted a video of the poor Labrador on Instagram last month.

In it, Mila can be seen trembling all over, her ears hanging limp, and her petrified expression speaking volumes.

The furry friend doesn't know what is happening to her, and she is overcome with fear.

Nevertheless, this footage left a strong impression on the Instagram audience, and it has since gone viral.

Jill, the shelter's social media manager, told Newsweek about the sad story, saying that Mila had only lived with her owners for just under six months before they threw in the towel.