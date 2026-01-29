Frightened puppy found covered in toxic paint has heartmelting reaction to rescuer

Los Angeles, California - As the director of an animal shelter, she thought she had seen just about everything. But little Benny the puppy dog taught Ellen Ballon Dante otherwise.

Benny the puppy dog came to the shelter with a purple coat. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@deityanimalrescue

The co-founder of Deity Animal Rescue in Los Angeles had to look twice when she saw the young dog for the first time.

The original owners of the 5-month-old puppy had cruelly painted him purple for their own amusement.

The problem? They had done pretty much everything wrong that could have been done wrong.

At least they seemed to realize that things couldn't go on like this and gave the furry friend to an animal-loving family shortly after.

That family took care of Benny for a while, even bringing him to a vet to be examined and vaccinated.

Sadly, they couldn't keep him permanently, so a vet tech recommended taking him to Deity Animal Rescue.

"He was a little scared," Dante told The Dodo in an interview.

"He was pretty subdued. But that is basically who he is. Like, the sweetest, most cuddliest, kindest [puppy]," she added.

However, the four-legged friend's uncanny coat color turned out to be a real health concern.