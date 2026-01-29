Frightened puppy found covered in toxic paint has heartmelting reaction to rescuer
Los Angeles, California - As the director of an animal shelter, she thought she had seen just about everything. But little Benny the puppy dog taught Ellen Ballon Dante otherwise.
The co-founder of Deity Animal Rescue in Los Angeles had to look twice when she saw the young dog for the first time.
The original owners of the 5-month-old puppy had cruelly painted him purple for their own amusement.
The problem? They had done pretty much everything wrong that could have been done wrong.
At least they seemed to realize that things couldn't go on like this and gave the furry friend to an animal-loving family shortly after.
That family took care of Benny for a while, even bringing him to a vet to be examined and vaccinated.
Sadly, they couldn't keep him permanently, so a vet tech recommended taking him to Deity Animal Rescue.
"He was a little scared," Dante told The Dodo in an interview.
"He was pretty subdued. But that is basically who he is. Like, the sweetest, most cuddliest, kindest [puppy]," she added.
However, the four-legged friend's uncanny coat color turned out to be a real health concern.
Animal shelter also shares Benny the purple dog's story on Instagram
The paint itself appears to have been toxic, as the tips of Benny's ears were slightly burned and one of his eyes was also injured.
"Perhaps the dye got in his eye, and he was scratching his eye," Dante speculated.
"But, you know, aside from those things, luckily, he’s a pretty healthy guy."
Treatment with eye drops helped the dog with his eye problems, but the purple color caused the shelter staff more grief.
It simply could not be washed off, so Benny had to keep his "purple look" for the time being.
Despite this, or perhaps even because of it, the sweet little dude had an easy ride to a happy ending, as he has already been placed with a loving forever family.
"He was… just so trusting," she marveled. "Coming from the beginnings that he came from, to just be still so open to receive love… He’s an amazing puppy."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@deityanimalrescue