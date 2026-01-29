Elderly dog howls for the first time ever after mom leaves in devastating pet cam footage: "Broke my heart"

Los Angeles, California - Priscilla Lopez left her beloved dogs – 15-year-old Milo and 17-year-old Max – at her home in LA for two weeks, but her heart broke when she saw the footage from the pet camera.

Milo the dog is already 15 years old, but in the surveillance video he howls for the first time since his owner has known him. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bluepawhome

That's because what senior dog Milo did in it was something Lopez had never experienced in all the years she'd known him.

At the end of December, a short clip went viral on the pet owner's Instagram account.

All that can be seen in the shot is the 15-year-old dog wandering desperately through the bedroom, looking confused and sad.

Then it happens: Milo suddenly howls in distress and jumps onto the bed shortly afterwards.

But it's not just the owner who is heartbroken by this moment – the Insta audience also empathizes with the old four-legged friend.

The Californian told Newsweek in an interview that the surveillance video "broke my heart, because I had never heard him howl before."

"I've had him since he was a few weeks old and since I was 16. Seeing that made me realize just how deeply he missed me and how the dog sitting was not enough. It became a turning point in my life," she explained.

But who exactly was keeping an eye on the two dogs at the time?