Elderly dog howls for the first time ever after mom leaves in devastating pet cam footage: "Broke my heart"
Los Angeles, California - Priscilla Lopez left her beloved dogs – 15-year-old Milo and 17-year-old Max – at her home in LA for two weeks, but her heart broke when she saw the footage from the pet camera.
That's because what senior dog Milo did in it was something Lopez had never experienced in all the years she'd known him.
At the end of December, a short clip went viral on the pet owner's Instagram account.
All that can be seen in the shot is the 15-year-old dog wandering desperately through the bedroom, looking confused and sad.
Then it happens: Milo suddenly howls in distress and jumps onto the bed shortly afterwards.
But it's not just the owner who is heartbroken by this moment – the Insta audience also empathizes with the old four-legged friend.
The Californian told Newsweek in an interview that the surveillance video "broke my heart, because I had never heard him howl before."
"I've had him since he was a few weeks old and since I was 16. Seeing that made me realize just how deeply he missed me and how the dog sitting was not enough. It became a turning point in my life," she explained.
But who exactly was keeping an eye on the two dogs at the time?
Instagram video shows heartbreaking moment for frightened dog
Of course, Milo and Max were not completely alone.
Lopez's sister took care of the two male dogs during this time.
Their owner had calculated that they would therefore want for nothing – but the video proved her wrong.
"From that moment on, I decided I would never be away from my dogs longer than a few hours at a time, or unless I [had] tried every other alternative before leaving them longer," the 32-year-old said.
"Every job and gig I accepted afterward was chosen so they could be with me, or so I could be home with them," she added proudly.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bluepawhome