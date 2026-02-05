Heroic police dog helps find missing teenager during dangerous snowstorm

Gastonia, North Carolina - A police dog was able to help in the search for a missing teenager while a heavy snowstorm raged in North Carolina.

Bo the police dog helped track down the missing boy. © Screenshot/Facebook/Gastonia Police Department

The 13-year-old autistic teen had left his home last weekend without enough warm clothing for the dangerous temperatures.

As the New York Post reports, police were alerted shortly afterward, and a search was launched for the unnamed child.

Police dog Bo was a crucial helper: using a piece of the boy's clothing, he picked up his scent and led his handler, Sergeant Rowland, safely through the snowy night.

At the same time, rescue workers set up a secure area around the boy's house – and fortunately, the child was found safe and sound a short time later!

While Bo continued to follow the boy's scent during the snowstorm, he wandered into the secured area and was intercepted by the rescue workers.

The child was clearly hypothermic, but otherwise physically unharmed.