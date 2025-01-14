Los Angeles fire evacuees face "obscene" price gouging as California AG issues strong warning

Los Angeles, California - Five days after an inferno razed Pacific Palisades, Maya Lieberman is desperate to find somewhere to live, but unscrupulous landlords who are jacking up prices are making it hard.

Residents stand on the remains of their home, which was destroyed by the Palisades Fire, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. © REUTERS

"The price gouging is going haywire, it's obscene," the 50-year-old stylist told AFP. "I can't find anywhere for us to go."

Huge fires that have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday have leveled whole neighborhoods, turning swathes of the city to ash.

More than 150,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes as authorities try to keep down a death toll that has already reached 16.

One blaze devastated Pacific Palisades, an upmarket enclave that was home to celebrities like Billy Crystal and Kate Beckinsale, which – until this week – was some of the most desirable real estate in the US.

With the area now under a compulsory evacuation order, even those whose homes survived the inferno need to go elsewhere for the foreseeable future.

The higher-than-average incomes of people forced to leave homes there appears to have tempted chancers, who see the opportunity to make money from others' misery.

"We put in an application at a house... that was listed at $17,000 a month, and they told us if we didn't pay $30,000, we weren't going to get it," Lieberman said. "They told me they have people ready to offer more and pay cash. It's absolutely insane."