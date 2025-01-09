Los Angeles wildfires: Celebrities flee and lose houses as Hollywood events scrapped

Los Angeles, California - A-list actors, musicians, and other celebrities were among the tens of thousands of people affected by deadly wildfires in Los Angeles Wednesday, as the entertainment industry screeched to a halt.

From l. to r.: Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Crystal, and Mandy Moore are among the celebrities impacted by the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JOE BUGLEWICZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The showbiz capital has been besieged by multiple out-of-control blazes, with Hollywood events including a glitzy awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere among those canceled as firefighters battle flames in hurricane-force winds.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the swanky Pacific Palisades area, a favorite spot for celebrities where multimillion-dollar houses nestle on beautiful hillsides, while other infernos sprang up across the north of the city.

Mandy Moore, singer and This Is Us actor, told followers on Instagram she had fled with her children and pets from the path of a blaze that had left her Altadena neighborhood "leveled."

"My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb," she wrote, in a caption to footage of the destruction.

Emmy-winning actor James Woods posted a video on X showing flames engulfing trees and bushes near his Pacific Palisades home as he got ready to evacuate, and shortly afterwards said all the fire alarms were going off.

"I couldn't believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," Woods said.

Star Wars star Mark Hamill told followers on Instagram that he had fled his Malibu home with his wife and pet dog, escaping down a road flanked by active fires.

Fellow Emmy-winning actor Billy Crystal said the Pacific Palisades house he and his wife lived in for 46 years burned down on Wednesday.

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," he said in a statement to People magazine. "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love," he said.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis was also forced to evacuate, later writing on Instagram: "Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything."