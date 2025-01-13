Los Angeles fires: Evacuees stopped from returning to homes as authorities warn people to stay away

Los Angeles, California - Tens of thousands of people forced from their homes by enormous fires raking Los Angeles will not be able to return for at least four days, officials said Sunday.

Los Angeles officials said the tens of thousands of people forced to flee their hopes by the Palisades and Eaton Fires would not be able to return until Thursday at the earliest. © REUTERS

Frustrated evacuees have formed lines at checkpoints hoping to get into no-go zones barricaded off amid the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire.

Many are desperate to get back to homes they had to flee with just a few moments' notice to pick up medicines or clothes they did not have a chance to grab.

Others simply want to find out if their houses have survived.

But Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Sunday that gusting winds forecast this week mean the fire emergency is far from over.

"They can't go home, simply because it's not safe," he told a press conference. "It's our collective priority... to be able to get residents back in their homes just as quickly as possible."

"That conversation is not going to occur until the end of the predicted red flag event that's on its way," he said, referring to the strong winds expected to last until Wednesday.

"Please rest assured that first thing Thursday, we will start talking about repopulation."