Gavin Newsom slams Trump for blaming him for California fires: "This guy wanted to politicize it"

Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a harsh response after president-elect Donald Trump appeared to blame him for deadly wildfires that have been devestating the state.

© Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

On Wednesday, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper caught up with Newsom in Los Angeles, as walls of flames are seen engulfing a building behind him.

When asked about how Trump recently blamed him for the catastrophe, Newsom quickly grew irritated.

"People are literally fleeing. Kids have lost their schools. Families completely torn asunder. Churches have burned down. And this guy wants to politicize it," Newsome said.

"I have a lot of thoughts, and I know what I want to say, but I won't," he continued, adding that President Joe Biden hasn't tried to use the crisis to "play politics" or "try to divide" people.

Newsom's comments came after Trump shared a scathing post to his Truth Social platform, slamming the governor for refusing to sign the Water Restoration Declaration, which he said would have guaranteed that water would have flowed into California and been available for firefighting efforts.

Trump and Newsom have a fraught history of clashing over their vast political differences. Trump has also made a habit of criticizing Democratic leadership during natural disasters and other tragic events.