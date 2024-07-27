Park fire escalates with raging "firenado" as thousands evacuate

Chico, California - Forests of northern California are being ravaged by a major firestorm. Vast areas have been destroyed by the fires , sending people and animals fleeing. But now, things have escalated further with a flaming whirlwind "firenado."

The so-called "firenado" raged relentlessly, destroying everything in its path. © CAL_FIRE

4,000 people have had to leave their homes, and at least 100 buildings have already fallen victim to the sea of flames.

So far, there have been no reports of fatalities, but two people have been minorly injured.



As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the area engulfed in flames has more than doubled since Thursday and now covers an area of over 307,000 acres.

The fire is already considered to be one of the largest ever recorded in California.

Thousands of firefighters are hard at work, but fierce winds and unusually dry conditions are making the efforts considerably more difficult.

Now, a gigantic "firenado" has also been recorded. The enormous whirlwind of fire and flames swept over a range of hills north of the small town of Chico, destroying trees and greenery within seconds.

As seen in footage from the fire department, the whirlwind was seen in fast motion and subsided after about 30 minutes.