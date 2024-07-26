Arsonist accused of starting California's largest wildfire of the year

Butte County, California - One man is accused of starting California's largest wildfire of the year on Thursday after he pushed his burning car down an embankment. More than 4,000 people had to be evacuated and the fire department is still in action.

Passersby could not believe their eyes when they saw a man in the city of Chico push a burning car almost 20 meters down a slope in a city park at around 3 PM on Thursday.

The car was completely engulfed in flames shortly afterward and the fire immediately spread to the surrounding plants and trees.

According to a statement from the district attorney's office, the man was then "seen calmly leaving the area by blending in with other citizens who were in the area and fleeing the rapidly evolving fire."

Driven by wind, heat, and dry bushland, the fire spread explosively over the next few hours, forcing more than 4,000 people to leave their homes in the dark of night and flee to safety.

By Thursday evening, the flames had engulfed over 164,000 acres, according to the Californian Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. So far this year, no other wildfire in California has had such a dramatic impact.