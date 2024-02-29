Smokehouse Creek Fire: Elderly woman killed in record-breaking Texas wildfires

Stinnett, Texas - Wildfires raging across north Texas reportedly killed at least one person Wednesday, as firefighters struggled to control one of the largest blazes in state history, which has destroyed property and prompted evacuations.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas' panhandle, a flat northern area known for its prairies and smattering of small towns, was listed as only 3% contained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.



The enormous blaze, which spread following harsh winds and unseasonably warm temperatures, has already scorched some 850,000 acres.

In the small town of Stinnett, an 83-year-old grandmother died in the fire, a Hutchinson County official told local media, adding that at least 20 structures in the community had been destroyed.

Some 60 miles to the east in the town of Canadian, home to some 2,300 people, there were "quite a few homes burned," Mayor Terrill Bartlett told CNN, but "luckily, no one was severely injured."

According to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, the fire was moving at a rate of two football fields per second.

In total the state's five active fires, all in the panhandle, have burned more than one million acres. As of Wednesday night, another 18 fires had been contained.