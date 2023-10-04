Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 10/4/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What does the universe have in store for you this Wednesday? Are good vibes coming your way? Check out your daily horoscope to find out.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 10/4/2023. © unsplash/Alfred Schrock Are you suddenly craving change? The moon waning in Gemini is to blame. Before you jump to into a flurry of action, make sure you take time to think about your feelings and impulses, or you may find yourself in deep trouble. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: opening your heart can lead you to new and beautiful places. Are you ready to let love in? Libra season is ruled by the planet of Venus, and now is a great time to work on feeling those emotions and daring to open up.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Love will come, just not today. But Wednesday will still be pleasant and happy. Don't let a wild idea carry you away. Take a beat to think things through, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your propensity to focus on the sunny side makes problem-solving difficult. You don't face the facts, and that's not good. Focus on helping the world and those you love.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't let yourself get rattled. You're being challenged; take a deep breath. Diligence is the name of the game. If you don't recognize that, nothing will happen.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're not flawless, but you're loved. Make time for those who warm your soul.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The stars are on your side when it comes to growth. You've finally realized what's been haunting you.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It's a good time to rework your future plans. You might want to dream of the future with your sweetheart's input. When was the last time you let someone pamper you?

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The stars can provide harmony and passion in equal measure, if you pay attention. Don't keep trying to fool your partner; they know your tricks.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Being friendly and cordial is a skill, Scorpio. You're usually reserved, but now's the time to show your skills. Work-wise, you should take things down a notch.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're all riled up. Sagittariuses looking for love refuse to settle. Instead, you'll fly from flower to flower. You need to take a step back when it comes to new projects. Take your time and show you can cooperate.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't fret, you'll be one of the winners soon. Dare to be honest about your interests and dreams. Seize the day and don't rely on autopilot today.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're finally relaxed again. Sit back, take a deep breath, and enjoy this wonderful, carefree moment. Now's the time to do things that require accuracy and precision.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20