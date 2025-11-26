Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 11/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

With the stars on your side and positivity in your heart, there's nothing that you can't achieve! Let the daily horoscope for November 26 open the door to a world of possibilities.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 11/26/2025. © 123rf.com/zhanna There's only so much you can achieve by looking at the past. Learning lessons from what came before is important, but being in the present with a view towards the future is key. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign is drawn to different cosmic energies, which influence both thoughts and feelings. Astrology delivers advice tailored to your specific circumstances, whether you're looking for that big breakthrough in love, success in your career, or an inner peace that keeps you balanced. Trust in the power of the constellations and your own abilities to shape destiny according to your own designs. Use the daily horoscope to take another step down the path to your destination!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It's time to take the wind out of your rivals' sails by stepping up and taking responsibility. Overcome your shyness and doubt, they will only keep you down. You're more of a fighter than you think.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Stick to your guns as events keep rushing by, there's no point in you changing course. Your charming nature will help you prevail in a sticky situation. In love, everything feels up in the air at the moment, especially for attached Tauruses.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your charisma is such that you can hardly step outside without turning heads. Be careful not to let that intoxicating cocktails of attention and admiration go to your head. Not all flattery is sincere.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Modesty will only get you so far, Cancer. Ultimately, you'll have to take ownership of your achievements if you want them to be recognized. Be more spontaneous, a guarded approach will harm you.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your partner is there for you no matter what – even if you're in a bad mood. Stop hiding your true feelings and open up about the things that bother you. Only those who ask for help will receive it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your concerns have been noted at work, but it will take more for them to be addressed. Problems feel worse because you've overestimated them. Bring back positivity by taking a time out and enjoying yourself.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

It's a good day to try something new, Libra. The stars favor beginnings, and you may just discover hidden talents or an unsuspected passion. Your heart is telling you which direction to take.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Even if you feel listless and tired, duty calls. A friend or loved one depends on you for a crucial task. Don't disappoint them. There's plenty of time for you to rest and recover energy later.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've been dealt an unfortunate hand when it comes to finances. Avoid risks, stay cautious, and you'll get out of a sticky spot soon enough. Reflection is preferable to action today.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You may have the urge to talk about your feelings more than usual today. As uncomfortable as that may be, conversations with people you trust can reveal a deep truth, which could help you in the long run.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

As much as you pine for love, you need to take your time with people. Whether you're just flirting or starting a new relationship, patience is key. An emotional overload may throw you off-balance.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20