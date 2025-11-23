Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, November 23, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 11/23/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 11/23/2025. Are you experiencing a lot of inner turmoil, or are things going smoothly? The movements of the Moon can impact your inner state of mind. Find out how the lunar energies will affect you this Sunday. Every zodiac sign has an opportunity to channel the cosmic influences to their own advantage.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Think very carefully before taking a relationship to the next level. Check your own behavior. Your family and friends' patience does have a limit.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your charisma and good humor make someone swoon. You might not be feeling super motivated. Take a warm bath, and let those feelings come and go.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Make sure you are building a solid foundation in love. After all, the greater the trust, the deeper the relationship will go. Take a step back from your many responsibilities to relax. Trust that things will work out alright.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Financially, you are in for a positive surprise. Beware not to be too controlling of your partner. People need to feel free to be themselves, even in committed relationships.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your fiery personality makes you want to sort problems out straight away. Make sure you give other people the time they need. Unexpected twists can be opportunities for greater success – if you take advantage of them.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You should concentrate more on your own affairs instead of meddling in others'. Your love life is about to get a breath of fresh air. Some things you've been suppressing might finally come to light.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Not everything has gone smoothly so far, but that will soon change. The stars are aligned for success in romantic endeavors. Libras in relationships should focus on showing their partner more tenderness.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

With strength and confidence, you can overcome a difficult obstacle. Talking through a misunderstanding now can prevent things from blowing up later.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your romantic dreams can finally come true. Someone has their eye on you. Enjoy the attention, and allow yourself to have a little fun.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Some positive affirmation will boost your confidence. Don't hold yourself back! Your cleverness and charm are irresistible.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Seeking out variety will make your day more memorable. You are not always clear about your own feelings and needs. Speak plainly about your frustrations, and work to find solutions.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20