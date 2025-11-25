Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 11/25/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The universe always gives you opportunities to surpass your greatest expectations. Treat Tuesday's challenges with as a chance to grow with the help of the daily horoscope for November 25!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 11/25/2025. © unsplash/Gabrielle Claro Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, your future is no more or less than what you make of it! Life's journey will take you to unexpected places, but more often than not, you'll end up exactly where you need to be – as long as you accept you're at the steering wheel. Be prepared to take on any challenge in love, career, health, or finances with the help of astrology. Staying connected to the energy of the planets and constellations will give you the self-understanding necessary to tackle anything that comes your way. Your daily horoscope is a compass to the North Star of success!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You won't get anywhere on this selfish trip, change course and remember the people near to you. Something will show you the error of your ways and put things into perspective. That may cause you some pain.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't look at your slow but steady progress too harshly. You deserve some leniency and understanding. Dark emotions may threaten to cloud your day, make sure you don't isolate yourself.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Patience is your only option at the moment if you want to be successful in the long run. Remember, you're running a marathon, not a sprint. That also means making sure your body has all the fuel it needs.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've gotten a bit too good at shopping and it's showing in your bank accounts. Put the brakes on your spending and explore alternative revenue streams. If you want to revive an old friendship, be prepared to admit your faults.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've had a few missteps at work, but you're still well on your way to success. Everything is going according to plan, don't panic and abandon course now. Talk about your doubts and fears with someone you trust.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Exercising and spending more time outdoors will refresh your thinking. You've accepted financial restrictions in return for more security, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the occasional small pleasure. Treat yourself today!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A friend has hurt you deeply. This is where your reserves of emotional maturity will kick into play. Tap into those calming lunar energies and let your heart lead you to a healthy resolution.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

At the moment, you're looking for entertainment and pleasure, not responsibility. That's OK, but letting yourself go completely comes with its own risks. Soon, you'll have to figure out what you truly want.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Invest a little more in yourself, now is the right time to take calculated risks. Your circle of friends is beset by conflict, avoid siding with anyone and use your natural talents to make peace.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Love is on the horizon, which may complicate your plans for career advancement. Venus makes you particularly attractive to people who are looking for big-hearted deep thinkers.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have the aching desire to make more of your life. It could be time for a change of direction in your career. Spend more time reflecting instead of acting impulsively. Your questions will take time to answer.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20