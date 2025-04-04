Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 4, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 4/4/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Destiny is what you make of it! Craft your own path forward this Friday with the guiding light of the daily horoscope for April 4.

Your free horoscope on Friday, April 4, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 4/4/2025. © 123RF/gjee Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: each zodiac sign has its unique characteristics, but what unites them all is their connection to the movement of the planets and constellations.

Every day, you have the chance to will into being the things you dream about in love, career, health, and finances. All it takes is courage, belief, and an understanding of the cosmic forces at play. Mercury, Neptune, and Venus emit energies that influence thoughts and feelings. Look deep within yourself, reflect, and then act according to your own designs. All the while, your horoscope is here to show you how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Loved ones might wish for a little more restraint from you, but that's just the way you are. Your passion can't just be switched off like that. Learn to come to terms with your feelings.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Observe your surroundings – paying closer attention to details will take you further. A light, upbeat time lies ahead. It's great for long-overdue discussions, new contacts, and even a romantic adventures.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You suddenly feel very connected to someone and would like to explore those emotions. Don't come on too strongly, though. You have a tendency to go all in before you've had a chance to think.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

With this much energy, it would almost be shame not to ask for more responsibility at work. You have to deal with your emotional problems by reflecting honestly.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Success doesn't come by itself, put in the required effort, Leo. Use your diplomatic skills in a tricky situation and avoid taking sides. Any decision you take with your heart will be the right one today.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your partner can't cope with your constant mistrust. You need that little bit of patience to get through the day's challenges, so don't get jittery and unfocused at the first sign of trouble.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are too anxious to please. Ultimately, you'll only be happy by sticking up for yourself. A healthy dose of skepticism is advisable when considering a new business proposal.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A night spent with close friends is long overdue. Don't cling to the safe and familiar at work and in finances, take some risk if you want more for yourself.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Ask and you will get the help you need to get out of a tough spot. When you find strength to accept your shortcomings, growth will finally begin. Clear head of old assumptions.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You feel calm and level-headed even in stressful situations. Step forward and lead. This is the time to really pursue your grand career plans. Fear will be a natural by-product, but it's worth it.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

What do you really want? Being closed off won't get you any further. While you may not always agree with everyone, people think well of you. Your family and friends are there for you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20