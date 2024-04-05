Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 5, 2024

Could love be about to sweep you off your feet? Friday's daily horoscope can tell you if Cupid has you in its sights or if luck is on your side.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 4/5/2024. © 123RF/forplayday

The stars don't just have some clues for your love life; they also have great career advice.

Do you need to step on the gas at work? Or pay more attention to your immune system? The stars can help you live your best life.



Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you suddenly noticing all the little details?

The moon is waning in the very sensitive and perceptive sign of Pisces. This lunar energy can be a boon to creatives, but it can also make some feel a bit insecure.

Use your horoscope to ride the waves of energy coming your way this Friday.