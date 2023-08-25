Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 25, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 8/25/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you looking for advice? The stars hold the key to creating a life full of love and wellness. Check out your daily horoscope to see if you're heading in the right direction!

Your free horoscope on Friday, August 25, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/25/2023. © unsplash/NOAA Happy Friday! The Moon is waxing in the ever adventurous sign of Sagittarius. If change is what you crave, waiting won't cut it. You've got to dare to do something different. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries: Are you ready to get moving? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, August 24, 2023 Virgo season is a great time to make course corrections and really go for your dreams. Reassess, reorganize, and redirect your energy towards the things that matter most to you. Your horoscope can help you make the most of the Friday vibes coming your way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're disciplined, smart, and know how to bust through obstacles. Still, be careful Aries! Mercury is in retrograde, now isn't the time for big negotiations.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your family and partner demand a lot. This may push you to the limit. Find ways to de-stress. You might want to consider working out to blow off built up steam.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You only get what you give – it's time to let go of old entanglements. That may help heal your soul. Be open to new things and avoid withdrawing.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've suspected that someone was crushing on you for a while. Now your hesitation fades and your heart is a flame. Loneliness isn't good for you, go get socializing.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Relaxation will help you stay real fit. Trust those impulses that tell you now is the time to act. If you don't at now, someone my get broken.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Work on becoming more open and relaxed. You don't want to put more pressure on yourself, and you don't want to be haunted by fear. Keep on trying to save those pennies.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Small gifts are good for friendships. The same is true for romantic relationships. When was the last time you surprised your sweetheart? It's normal that disappointment hurts.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A silver lining on the horizon, and you can almost feel the fresh breeze. You're literally outgrowing yourself when it comes to your physical abilities.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone is trying very hard to get you excited about their ideas. Take care they're only thinking of themselves. Stay alert. Don't avoid new ways of thinking.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You seem very down-to-earth, but you also crave order. Don't take on more than absolutely necessary or things could get messy.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you want love, then you need to take the first step. Those who dare will win. Try not to be domineering, or you may make others feel small.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20