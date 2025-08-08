Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 8, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 8/8/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: The horoscope for August 8 reveals how the planetary movements and star constellations will affect you throughout the day. Each zodiac sign feels the influence of the moon's energies in unique ways. Harness your inner strength to achieve your dreams! You have what it takes to succeed; you just have to get started. Your daily reading has important advice on how to best approach your goals, whether in love, career, or health. Let the wisdom of astrology lead you into the weekend!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A flirt touches you more than you want to admit. Take it easy with your physical activity. Don't overdo it with strenuous exercises, or you might pull something.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are able to convince others with your clear arguments. Balanced living requires physical activity. Get outside and get moving! Your mood will improve as a result.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't bottle everything up inside. Say what's on your mind. There's not always a specific reason for a gloomy mood. Treat yourself to a warm bath or a long walk, and let the day pass peacefully.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You will realize a decision you made some time ago was absolutely right. Perfection is not always necessary. Learn to accept and learn from your mistakes. Trust your intuition.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You will receive a decent reward for your work. If you don't make a move, nothing will change. Only when you finally step on the gas will your plans come to fruition.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You trust your partner and are passionate and devoted. Enjoy the moments of bliss! Set new goals for yourself at work – this will really motivate you again.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are looking extra fine this Friday! You can't help turning heads, but careful you don't attract someone who will end up causing you problems.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Remain vigilant in order to protect yourself from financial losses. At work, your go-getter attitude is earning you a reputation. Now is the time to make new travel plans.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your past care and attention toward others is now circling back to you. You feel supported and loved, and you have a strong foundation to build upon. Step out of your comfort zone – you have people who will catch you if you fall.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your family will be disappointed if you don't spend enough time with them. Plan an excursion together for the weekend. Be a little more fair in your dealings with colleagues. If you are too harsh and critical with others, it could end up hurting you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are feeling and looking extra attractive. Don't be surprised if someone expresses interest in you. You should reactivate old friendships. Reach out to someone you haven't spoken to in a while to check in.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20