Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 12/3/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign.

This Wednesday could be your lucky day! Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way with the help of the daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 12/3/2025. © unsplash/Aaron Burden The only thing constant in life is change! Just as the stars and planets are always moving in the sky, so too are you constantly adapting to new circumstances. The daily horoscope has unique advice for each sign of the zodiac. Are you too focused on the past, or always thinking about the future? Don't forget about the here and now! Astrology can help you recenter yourself and make the most of the present moment.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've been working hard, and you are finally starting to believe in yourself again. You're about to get a lucky break! An unexpected encounter could take you in a whole new direction.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't be afraid to stand up for your beliefs. Your bravery will earn you admiration. In your romantic life, be careful not to say something you'll later regret when emotions are running high. Take some time to cool off first.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Focus on healthy eating this Wednesday. You will need the energy! You are under stress and come across as somewhat irritable. Don't take your frustrations out on your loved ones.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Look on the bright side! A positive mindset makes you more attractive. Let go of any unreasonable expectations that are weighing you down.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Reconnect with an old friend you haven't spoken to in a while. There's someone you can't get out of your head. It may finally be time to make that first move!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Cultivate strong relationships at work and develop your professional contacts. Use your energy wisely. You don't want to burn out before you accomplish your goal.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are feeling over-excited and like you can't relax. Drink some hot herbal tea to calm your nerves. Writing in a journal can help you organize your chaotic thoughts.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your open and honest attitude make you very likable. In matters of the heart, you have luck on your side this Wednesday. Dare to make a move!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Things are starting to heat up! Your love life is about to get exciting. It's great you are so helpful to others, but it's time to put your own goals first.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Watch out, someone is not all they seem to be. It's great to show care and compassion, but you shouldn't always have to put aside your own feelings. Think about what it is you need out of your relationships.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Act with restraint and sensitivity. A problem might not be fully resolved, but by approaching things carefully, you can make some decent progress. Things are about to get very busy.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20