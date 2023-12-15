Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 15, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 12/15/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you looking for love, health, or wealth? The stars can help guide you to the success you crave if you're brave enough to trust the signs. Check out your daily horoscope to get an idea of how your luck will be today.

Your free horoscope on Friday, December 15, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 12/15/2023. © 123RF/robuart Are you basking in the bright winter sun, or are you dealing with stormy weather? Regardless of your zodiac sign, perspective is everything. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there is some bustling energy coming your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're letting your emotions rule you. Aries, turn your mind back on. Feelings aren't everything. If you think you've found the one, focus on that relationship.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

What more do you expect? Everyone is already trying to help. Your sweetheart has a guilty conscience because they don't want to upset you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

No one will hold it against you if you do something for yourself. You can't resist a cute flirt at a party. Don't be surprised if your crush or love reacts to this attention badly.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Hang out with people who boost your mood. If you haven't found love just yet, stay calm.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Take a beat and give your love time to breathe. Now isn't the time to stop working out.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Unforeseen events may turn your world upside down. Try to find the silver lining. Your love knows that you need to do something on your own.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let bygones be bygones. There's no need to open up old wounds. Now's great for making long-term plans.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Good communication will help you find success. Your thoughts are all over the place today. Get through your to-do list and don't let anything distract you.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're in the mood to spend time with old friends. You hate boring things. Ask yourself what it is you want.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You set high standards and can spot quality work. Don't bemoan your situation; it's about to get better. Your carefree nature will help you to get through.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't open yourself up to attacks at work. You and a good friend have found a way to communicate without words. Other people may find your skills intimidating.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20