Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 29, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 12/29/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can help you create the life you crave. Get the scoop on the cosmic conditions at the year's end from the daily horoscope for December 29!

Your free horoscope on Friday, December 29, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 12/29/2023. © 123RF / pitinan Checking in with your heart is always a good idea, even if it takes some time. Take a beat and draw on the infinite cosmic energy all around you! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the planets are aligned for open and creative communication! Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 25, 2023 Let these forces inspire you to take your relationships to a new level at the end of the year as you look forward to new paths and possibilities. Your horoscope can help you seize upon favorable astrological vibes and make the necessary changes in love, career, and finances!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've got the chance to go a new direction as your ambition returns. Enjoy this development. If you feel like you've been treated unfairly, ask to talk through the situation.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You need to relax. Take a deep breath or two. Use your know-how to solve a long-standing issue at work. This will score you points with your bosses.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's all right to change your mind, Gemini. Take care, you're somewhat volatile and unbalanced today. This unrestrained energy may provoke others.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Professionally, unexpected offers and successes may be coming your way. Act thoughtfully and don't rush into anything. Imaginative Cancers may get carried away with their feelings today.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Eating more fruit and vegetables is good for you, especially after all the holiday binging. Take a deep breath and center yourself before you confront someone.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Concentrate on your partner and you won't be disappointed. Don't let your need for sympathy tempt you into giving up on your principles.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're in good shape and feel strong. Let that confidence show in everything you do. This positive attitude will take you to the next level at work. Being around sensitive people will boost you spiritually.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Allow yourself to open up and let go of the past. Even if the honeymoon phase is over in your relationship, you've created deep and lasting connections.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can't hide from Cupid, Sagittarius. Try to be open to love when it strikes, but don't get too excited by a flirt. Real bonds take time to develop.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Extra tasks can't slow you down. Don't go wasting your time on details, focus on your goals and leave the competition in the dust!



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're not making it easy for friends to get close to you. Stop pushing people away, Aquarius! Positive news and financial hopes have a calming effect on your anxious soul. Relax and plan your future.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20