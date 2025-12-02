Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 12/2/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Like the stars in the water, your zodiac sign is reflected in your soul. And just like an unfathomable, deep lake, there are dark corners of your soul that no one has ever penetrated. That's okay, because like the universe, everyone can hold secrets. Just don't let them eat you up from the inside. Work through old pain before it leads to bitterness or isolation. Let love into your heart and swing confidently into the next adventure.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

At the moment, things feel a little mixed up or like they are just not working out. Recharge your batteries. You'll soon be back on track. You want to share your talents. Have the courage and put yourself out there!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are quite sensitive but sometimes take things more seriously than they are meant. Step back and try to see the situation from a distance. This will help you remain maintain perspective.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Call old friends. They've been waiting a long time for a sign of life from you. Don't waste your energy on people who won't have your back. Focus on relationships that will stand the test of time.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's easy to lose track of time. Make sure you are incorporating movement into your day. Short walks or regular stretching exercises will also get your brain juices flowing.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Financially, you still need to be careful, but things are starting to look up. You need some affection, and you will soon feel a lot better. Don't be afraid to ask for it!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The stress is mounting, but you don't have to tackle everything alone. A real friend will be a great help to you now. You need a wellness day.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Reflect on your own feelings and try to understand why you react the way you do in certain situations. This will help you next time you start feeling upset about something.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Jealousy only causes suffering. Make sure your relationships are based on a strong foundation of trust. You have a good sense of what is happening around you and can influence things in your own favor.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A romantic getaway is long overdue! Some time for two away from the daily grind is just what your relationship needs.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You should only tackle a tricky task as a team and share the success. Get ready for a time of intense romance. Love is in the air!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Deep conversations with your partner are very important for you. You can only move forward with patience. Let things mature, and don't try to hurry them along.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20