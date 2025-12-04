Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 4, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 12/4/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What does the universe have in store for you this Thursday? Tap into the wisdom of astrology in the daily horoscope for December 4.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, December 4, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 12/4/2025. © unsplash/manu schwendener Daily life comes with a lot of responsibilities, and these can sometimes create stress and tension. How you react to the demands in your life says a lot about your character. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Learn how to find peace within yourself. It's important to have that internal anchor when things get crazy outside. The daily horoscope can help you find your footing.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone is eagerly waiting for you to notice them. Now is a great time for dates and romantic adventures. What are you waiting for? Make your move!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You love meeting new people and taking on new challenges. This will earn you respect at work. You are good-natured and friendly – until someone starts flirting with your partner.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You tend to overreact these days. You are overflowing with passion and intensity. This makes life exciting, but it can also cause undue stress. Try to keep things in perspective.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your impulsive reactions could put strain on your relationships if you aren't careful. You are reliable and show a lot of discipline, making you very popular at work.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have a good hand in dealing with customers, bosses, and authorities. People appreciate your charisma and charm. Put your skills to good use!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't spend money recklessly. Feed your piggy bank instead. If you save now, you will be able to afford something you really want later.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You keep falling into the same traps. It's time to get serious about making necessary changes. It might seem difficult at first, but you'll be glad when you start to see progress. You have a wonderful support system of people who care about you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Now is a good time to apologize and clarify any misunderstandings. People have great expectations of you. The question is, do you believe in yourself?

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

The next few weeks have a lot to offer. You have great chances of success. Good humor will get you a long way. Make sure you aren't neglecting your family obligations.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Things definitely won't be boring. Your love life is about to get very interesting. You have no reason to doubt your abilities, so have confidence!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't be afraid to share your ideas. They will be well received. It's good to take a step back and recharge, but be careful not to become too disconnected.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20