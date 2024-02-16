Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 16, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 2/16/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there may be some conflicting energy in the air today. This Friday is the first quarter moon, forming a square to the intellectual sign of Aquarius. This alignment will drive many to take action, albeit hasty. This can be a productive phase but can also be full of clashes and stress. Your horoscope can help you deal with this energy, especially if you need to make any important decisions in love or with work.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can't please everyone. Do what you think is right. You put your heart and soul into your job.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You want to know and control everything. Work on learning to trust more. Taurus, you need to curb your impetuousness a little. Someone wants to get to know you romantically.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't rely too much on your friends; they're a little overwhelmed with your woes. Follow your heart and do something good for others.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You seem very controlled and focused on finding advantages. You tend to approach love soberly. A professional high is on the horizon; seize the opportunity!



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Creative people may feel tense today. Listen to your heart, Leo. The tide can turn faster than you think; stay alert.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Even if you aren't jumping for joy, you have a sense of positivity. You feel good when you have things in order.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You don't have to give in to boredom. Get out there and make some new connections. You're very seductive and have a strong erotic charisma.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The course is set for success. Stay on this path! Focus on your private life; the stars aren't sending good work energy your way today.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

The chances are good you'll reach your goal. Don't stop! You may need to take some time out to detoxify.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

In the right arms, you will burst with happiness. What are you waiting for? Go for love. Attached Capricorns may find themselves in a pickle with their current love.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Put those new concepts and ideas into action. Don't let outside advice make you nervous about your financials.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20