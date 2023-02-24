Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 24, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 2/24/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Friday, February 24, 2023

The stars in the sky hold untold powers for every zodiac sign. No matter if you're an Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, or Sagittarius, this Friday is full of crackling energy. At the moment, the Moon is getting a bit fuller each day, and today it's in the fire sign of Aries. Get ready for strong emotions and irresistible impulses, as the constellations push you into non-stop action.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Worrying about if people like you only creates problems, Aries. Let those thoughts go, they're unfounded. Avoid laziness and you'll win.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You've got the strength and the energy, all you need now is strategy, and putting your plans into action will be easy. But be careful, you're not superhuman. Feeling down? Then get yourself a chance of scenery.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You'll finally finish that project if you concentrate and persevere today. In love, you should focus on passion and tenderness. Allow romance to sweep you off your feet.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You'll get the recognition you crave at work if you keep working hard and stay disciplined. Don't leave anything to chance, Cancer. There's a small but amazing opportunity on the horizon.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

What you need is a good dose of R&R, Leo! Sweet words and fun flirts abound today, enjoy the excitement.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're having a hard time focusing and figuring out your goals. Remember, a new love can only come in once you've let go of the old.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Take a good look at your foundation, there may be some cracks. Do some reconsidering. Embrace some impulsivity in love and romance. Singles may find themselves attached.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A serious talk with your boss will go better if you've got your arguments ready. Take time out to prepare before you open that can of worms. Grasping complicated situations and finding a positive solution is your jam. Just remember to stay grounded, Scorpio.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Reaching for higher goals sometimes requires putting your personal desires on the back burner. But if things go your way, you won't have to give up too much.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're looking for a new thrill. Go for wild flirtations and romantic fantasies. Injustice makes you irate, stand up for those who can't do it for themselves.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your ambition both professionally and privately has been rekindled. It's time to get to work. You've still got to work on listening to your feelings.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20