Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, January 5, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 1/5/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Happy first Friday of 2024! Are you ready to party, or do you need more time to recover after the holidays? Let your daily horoscope for January 5 help you plan the perfect day!

Your free horoscope on Friday, January 5, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 1/5/2024. © 123RF / morphart The Sun is still in the strong earth sign of Capricorn this Friday, which means it's a good time to lay out plans and set some ambitious goals. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, there may be a shortage of confidence due to alignment of the Sun in Chiron, that astrological element that governs our inner struggles. Thankfully, the Moon is waning in the resourceful water sign of Scorpio. This inspires curiosity and favors increased intimacy.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Let go of your mistrust, your partner doesn't deserve it. Hold on to the relationships that help you grow and ditch whatever is weighing you down.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The Sun is on your side, and you bring light into your lover's heart. Have a little more self-discipline if you want to accomplish all the tasks you have been saddled with.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your partner's high expectations are weighing you down. You don't have to meet them, Gemini. Go your own way and shake off that tension.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Try to stay calm when people share their feelings. Even if the feedback is rough, there is something positive in there.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Those around you really appreciate your empathy and big heart, but don't forget to make space for your needs too. Avoid having fun at the expense of others.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You and your partner have very different ideas, but with a little diplomacy you can find a compromise. Don't let a know-it-all get on your nerves.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now's the time to use your argumentative prowess to convince people of your ideas. Do everything in your power to reach your goal.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You really need to talk to your family about the future. Even if there are a few spats today, nothing can shake your good mood.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Now is the time to focus on current issues, not rehash old arguments. Try to think about your love life from a different perspective.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Exercise isn't just good for your body, it can kick-start your thinking. Make time for regular workouts. Little gifts are great for friendships and relationships. When was the last time you surprised someone you love?



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are giving some very mixed messages. Your partner doesn't know where they stand. This makes them nervous and cautious. Finances are looking up at the start of the year!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20