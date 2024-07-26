Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 26, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 7/26/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Everyone gets up on the wrong side of the bed sometimes, regardless of their zodiac sign. Get the mood boost you need from your daily horoscope for Friday.

Your free horoscope on Friday, July 26, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 7/26/2024. © unsplash/Timothy Eberly Whether you're focused on love, a career opportunity, or health problems, the celestial forces have some clues for you. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the waning moon is in the fierce sign of Aries. Are you ready to push through anything that gets in your way? Many a sign may find themselves full of a need to strive this Friday. Just remember not to leap before you look. Take time out to think. A wise decision today can steer your life in the right direction.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

The best thing to do is trust your gut. Don't hide at home when the going gets tough. It's understandable that you want to protect yourself, but that doesn't make the situation any easier.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The stars are on your side at the moment, and everything just fits. You've once again managed to cast a charming spell.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have good people skills, and you're getting a better grip on those problems. Fight courageously for your convictions, and you'll be successful.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You can't take credit for other people's successes. Trying to appear different than you really are is exhausting. In the end, you'll only get yourself into trouble.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Emotions are running high, and you don't have your feelings under control. It's finally time to live the way you really want. Stop pretending. Just remember to be considerate of others; not everyone understands you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Pamper your sweetheart with a gentle and erotic massage. No matter what you do right now, you feel stuck.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Someone may inspire a great idea. You've achieved more than you thought possible. You should be able to build on this.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Someone makes a good suggestion; don't dismiss it out of hand. You should get your body back on track with exercise. Success will come with time.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can't resist flirting with that dazzling personality of yours. You can look forward to situations full of love and tenderness. You're prioritizing emotions over logic these days.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're ready for eroticism and sensual passions. Your partnership is blossoming! Everyone loves your sense of humor today.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

New ideas can open up new possibilities, but don't hesitate! Small compromises are necessary for the sake of peace.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20