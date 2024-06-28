Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 28, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 6/28/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will this Friday be full of steamy romantic energy, or will you close out your week with a busy time at work? The daily horoscope on June 28 can help you tackle anything that comes your way!

Your free horoscope on Friday, June 28, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 6/28/2024. The stars can tell you whether you can spend your relaxing or if it's time to get moving. The waning Moon moves into the bold fire sign of Aries today, a lunar energy that may push some star signs to take bold risks in love, at work, or with their fitness. Your horoscope can help you use this motivating vibe productively! Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries: craft your own destiny through action instead of hoping for things to click into place. Get the stellar advice you need to make the most of this Friday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A wild energy makes you want to get out and flirt recklessly. Changes are on the horizon. This is your chance!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

When was the last time you got your love a sweet trinket or flowers? Show them you care. Don't let your laziness get the better of you today.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, sometimes even lovers fight. Not everyone can have the same opinion all the time. Romantic vibes make cuddling extra spicy today.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You keep worrying about if people will like you. Let go of these thoughts. If changes are necessary, dare to do what needs to be done.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A wonderful time to enjoy love and tenderness with your partner. You don't have to reinvent the wheel, Leo. Just allow yourself to dream.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Those ideas of yours are finally ready to come out. Harmony is coming your way. Spend some time with your family.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Positive thoughts will also inspire you physically. Single Libras should get ready for romance. Venus is shining bright today.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're happy in your current relationship, but you've got someone else on your mind. Take time to sort through your thoughts and feelings. If you're worn out, get some more sleep!



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You need a certain amount of freedom, or you're bound to get restless. Take the current affairs seriously. You've got to take care of yourself.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can expect some help with your money and to gain some prestige. Be precise with your work and you'll save a lot of time.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Finally, you know what to do. Don't hesitate for long and trust your gut instinct. Make more time for rest and leisure, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20