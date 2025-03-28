Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 28, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 3/28/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take a peek at what the future holds for your zodiac sign this Friday with the daily horoscope for March 28!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 3/28/2025. The Moon, Sun, planets, and constellations are your inexhaustible source of inspiration. Work, health, finances, love – no matter where your focus lies on Friday, there is much to be gained by lifting your gaze towards the skies! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign is deeply connected to the energies of the universe. Let the light of the stars guide you in everything you do and discover how to grow into the best version of yourself. Astrology is always here to help, so dive into your horoscope with hope in your heart!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your confidence may make you strong, but it is not always well received by those around you. Lower the temperature in your relationship by listening more and talking less, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't need to worry about your finances, just keep at it and your opportunities will expand. There's something in the air today. Depending on your attitude, you may be able to make special things happen in love.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Tension in the workplace can't be completely eliminated. Listen carefully when someone complains and don't take it as criticism. Do you think your partner is blind? They suspect that something's wrong.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stay away from extremes today, especially when it comes to feelings. It's best to stay balanced and guarded, the current astrological forecast is inflating your emotional sensibility.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Pay particularly close attention to the nuances of a potential deal. Other people may have something different in mind than you. Your love life is about to blossom, take a chance!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You can achieve more with prudence than with impulsivity. There are dangers lurking, so avoid risky situations. Don't let yourself be pushed into a corner, no matter what you do.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your working style is fast and efficient, which scores you points, but also takes a lot out of you. Don't cling so much, you'll overwhelm your partner with your insecurities.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A joyful energy is bubbling, especially in singles. If you want to convince others with arguments, lower your aggression, Scorpio! Talk about your feelings and be more open to experimenting.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Positive news and shoots of hope in your finances have a calming effect on your anxious soul. You can plan for the future with more peace of mind. A smile on your face makes you irresistible.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your health is finally improving, and if you're careful with your energy expenditure, you can really reach a new level. You still need a little patience and extra support to push through your ideas at work.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Professionally and financially, you're set for a very good time. Still, misunderstandings can arise in your relationship. Don't let them turn into a serious conflict.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20