Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 29, 2024

The stars are sending restorative vibes your way this Friday. Find out where this second wind can take you with the daily horoscope for March 29!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 3/29/2024. © 123RF/zaretskaya

Are you longing for cosmic support? You've come to the right place! Astrology has got your back with some useful advice for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

The Moon is waning in Scorpio on March 29 before it moves into the fire sign of Sagittarius.e

This changing lunar energy may give you wild new ideas. Spring is the time to sow your seeds.

With some astral inspiration, you may be able to tackle important issues in love, at work, or with your health.

The stars can tell you whether you can sink into the present moment or if now is the time to plan.