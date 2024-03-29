Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 29, 2024
The stars are sending restorative vibes your way this Friday. Find out where this second wind can take you with the daily horoscope for March 29!
Your free horoscope on Friday, March 29, 2024
Are you longing for cosmic support? You've come to the right place! Astrology has got your back with some useful advice for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
The Moon is waning in Scorpio on March 29 before it moves into the fire sign of Sagittarius.e
This changing lunar energy may give you wild new ideas. Spring is the time to sow your seeds.
With some astral inspiration, you may be able to tackle important issues in love, at work, or with your health.
The stars can tell you whether you can sink into the present moment or if now is the time to plan.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
It would be foolish to turn down advice just out of pride. Someone already has your heart, all it takes is for you to accept it and let go of any doubts.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You're surrounded by argumentative hotheads. Consider withdrawing from the heated discussions. You're not feeling all that hot. Make time for some real rest.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're just starting out and taking all suggestions. Take advantage of any learning opportunities that come your way today, one of them may turn into a new career path.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
When it comes to finances and correspondence, restraint is key. You've got to give yourself a kick, Cancer. It's time to show off your skills. Don't hold back.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Harshness won't get where you want to go. Understanding is required. Only a conciliatory word will open the heart of your disappointed partner.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
In the right arms, you'll want to burst with happiness. What are you waiting for? Grab it, happiness is very close. Your partner may not want to play your game. Virgo, relationships require compromise.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
With some patience, you'll succeed with that financial campaign. Let love wash away your fears today. Sit back, relax and let peace and quiet in.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You should be less reckless with your health. You've got to manage your physical and mental strength correctly.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Be courageous and don't deviate from the plan. You are absolutely right! Keep things measured, plan purposefully, and stay disciplined.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You don't tolerate injustice. Stand up for your beliefs. Your partner needs some tender attention from you, Capricorn.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You've got great negotiation skills. This will help you financially. Couples should check out new events, it could be surprisingly fun.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Keep a low profile. You don't want people to see you as a threat. Your carefree attitude helps you make contacts quickly. Don't expect too much. It's too early to make close friends.
