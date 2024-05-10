Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 10, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 5/10/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you looking for a way to spice up your love life and career ahead of the weekend? Channel the universe's boundless energy with the daily horoscope on May 10!

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 10, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/10/2024. © 123RF/nataka Is your zodiac sign one of the lucky ones, or should you be extra careful this Friday? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius and Scorpio: use the power of the stars to make the right decisions in love, at work, and in matters of health! The Moon is waning in the flighty sign of Gemini on May 10. Commitments might feel tricky, but with a little bit of confidence and inspiration, you'll be able to make progress towards your goals. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 8, 2024 The horoscope can help quell your fears and give you the courage to press on. Don't miss out on any opportunities. Let astrology help you find your way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Heads up, Aries! Someone is trying to fool you. Sleep problems have been haunting you for a while. You may need to work on relaxing. Treat yourself with a little more love.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Partnerships will blossom and singles will make very nice acquaintances. All you've got to do is send the right signals. Allow more time for rest and relaxation.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You've got to figure out if your plans are feasible. Watch your tongue. Now isn't a great time to start an argument. Hold back a little and wait for the right moment.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Dedicate a little more time to your partner. Everything will be easier if you take a little more care and discipline.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your dream partner is already waiting in the wings, so set the signals now. When it comes to important financial decisions, you should give yourself time to think about it. Incidentally, you should continue to look for new contacts.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you have found the person of your heart, then intensify the relationship. Don't plan too much detail now.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your love life is sparkling like champagne! In interpersonal relationships, it's as much about compromise as it is about insisting on your own way.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Be careful where you step. If you focus too much on distant goals, it's all too easy to stumble over things that lie right in front of you. You can hardly make a move without some flirtatious opportunity presenting itself. Fate mixes a tingling cocktail of temptation.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A serious argument threatens to break out. You'd better hold back. Romantically, you're ready for passion. You have to be even more open now, otherwise you'll be misunderstood.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Even annoying routine tasks are now easy today. It's now or never, you're stunning and very charismatic, go for what you want.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You can't win if you don't dare to take a risk. Let go of your fears. Your ability to pursue your goals is laudable, trust in yourself.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20