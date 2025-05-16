Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 16, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 5/16/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do the stars say about your fate on Friday? Take a peek at the daily horoscope on May 16 and create your own future!

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 16, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/16/2025. © 123rf/hollygraphic Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Capricorn, Pisces, or Aquarius: no matter what your zodiac sign, you can draw hope and inspiration from the power of astrology.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're doing a brilliant job of convincing others with tact and sensibility. Talk about your personal fears to your partner. It's more effective than running away or taking a defensive stance.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Someone has been trying to slow you down for a long time. That will only change if you successfully assert yourself. Diligence is not a weakness, Taurus. Be more patient.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Not everyone agrees with your plans, you've gone a bit overboard with your pushy behavior. Financially, you are stable. You have a firm and solid foundation and can build on it. Still, don't be reckless.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have a good nose for profitable deals, which puts you at an advantage at work. You're bursting with energy, expend some of it by embarking on a fitness regime.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You may have great ideas, but you lack the diplomacy to convince others of their merit. Nothing is as strong as love. Let everything you do be guided by positive emotions and rewards will come.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A burst of confidence spurs you on to new adventures. You can make considerable advances by letting go of doubts and believing in yourself. You're good enough to succeed, Virgo!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Ignore jealous jibes from people who don't have your best interests at heart. You're on the right track. A healthy relationship helps you feel very comfortable in your own skin.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you feel overwhelmed by too many conflicting responsibilities, take a step back and focus entirely on yourself. Recognize that emotional balance is crucial for success in everything you attempt.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've cleverly solved a financial problem, but now the challenge is to not end up in the same situation again. You feel exhausted and aren't performing well at work. Sleep should be your first priority.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are not exactly easy to deal with today. Others don't really know where they stand with you, which is why you should avoid serious conversations. Slow your horses and take some time to figure out your feelings.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

With a structured approach, you'll be able to handle an avalanche of tasks coming your way today. In the long run, though, you'll need to create more space and time for relaxing.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20