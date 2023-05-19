Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 19, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 5/19/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Open your heart and your mind to the wisdom of the skies! Your daily horoscope can help you grab the energy you need to reach your dreams. Find out what's coming your way this Friday.



Your free horoscope on Friday, May 19, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/19/2023. © 123RF/Daniil Peshkov Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for some new moon energy? This Friday, there is a new moon in Taurus as it transits into Gemini. New moons are for planning and redefining goals and energy. When was the last time you listened to your feelings and fears? Or stopped and smelled the roses? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Your horoscope can help you figure out what you need to focus on this Friday. You have the power to make your life full of love and harmony, and the stars can help guide you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone keeps getting in your way. Make an effort to thwart their plans and go for your goal. If you're worried about your figure, make sure you're putting the right amount and healthy stuff on your plate.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't just react with your emotions. Switch on your mind as well! No need to worry about work these days.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Money matters might make for tough discussions today, especially when it comes to partner or family stuff. Coupled Geminis may feel the need to take things to the next level.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your mind is wandering, and you keep drifting into beautiful daydreams. Take care when it comes to sharing plans. Only tell your besties.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your relationship is harmonious, but something is missing. Figure out what that is. Stick to the plan, Leo; success is around the corner.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your mood is sunny, but you need to take a beat and think about your constant need for support and security. You are driving your love nuts. Stop fretting and setting limits. Work on learning to take risks.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now isn't the time to lie back and relax, Libra. You have to attack the next task. Your relationship is flourishing, and you feel comfy in your own skin.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You need to focus on making realistic but frugal plans. Use the loan you get to make the necessary investments.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You feel like you're doing a lot of work for just a little recognition. What's worse is that this seems to be a theme. Don't give up: water wears away stone. Neglecting your friends isn't an option.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

People have come to expect great things from you and your mind. You're feeling more reserved than usual. Not everyone will understand this mood of yours, but they will accept it.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You want to get and give warmth these days. Take care: that little getaway may be more expensive than you thought it would be.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20