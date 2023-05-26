Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 26, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 5/26/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you ready to let the past go? Allow the present to catch your attention and use the cosmic inspiration in the daily horoscope to fulfill your full potential this Friday!

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 26, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/26/2023. © 123RF / greenpicstudio You may be surprised by the vibes of this Friday. The Moon spends the day in Leo and may make many feel a bit more social and interested in connecting. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini: don't shy away from showing some pride in yourself! Your projects and dreams are beautiful and unique – and so are you. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 25, 2023 Take care as other alignments may block creativity and projects for some zodiac signs. Try not to get too frustrated, even the winding path eventually leads home. The stars are always here to guide you on your journey!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

That far-sighted planning is really playing off. Now's the time to focus on your career goals.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Make sure you've got enough time for the important stuff. Scheduling conflicts can lead to problems. Though, you'd prefer to avoid all obligations, and tasks, you shouldn't. That would really disappoint your team.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Finding your rhythm is about connecting your body, mind, and soul. Your ability to be consistent benefits everyone. Your partner really appreciates it.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Beautiful and fulfilling moments await you. Joy is about to fill that void you've been feeling deep inside. It's just as well, since you're restless and sending out the wrong vibes. That's all about to change.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're at the top of your game. Make the most of this position. Don't let the distance between you and your love grow. Take stock of the situation, and make a necessary change.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Today may bring tender moments and stimulating conversations. What more do you want, Virgo? You feel strong and enterprising. Blocks fade and you'll finish your to-dos.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If someone offers their support, they expect something in return. You may make new connections today, but existing partnerships will also be revived. Embrace the unique energy in the air.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Build your strength back up with regular relaxation time. If you constantly work yourself to the bone, you won't be able to help when you really want to. Your ability to act thoughtfully and prudently is about to pay off in a big way.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're overestimating yourself. You can go declaring your personal truth for universal. Don't let a little thing take away your momentum, you can easily overcome.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Make sure that important info doesn't get passed on incorrectly. These days you don't have great self-discipline and that could get you into trouble. Focus on yourself and success will be more likely.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're overtaxed. Don't try to do it all today. Some of your coworkers are making some pretty unfounded allegations. Make time for a discussion to clear things up.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20