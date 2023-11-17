Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, November 17, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 11/1/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will your star sign be one of the lucky ones this Friday? Could cupid strike or money be on its way? Check out your daily horoscope to find out.

Your free horoscope on Friday, November 17, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 11/17/2023. © 123rf.com/arthurbalitskiy Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces: are you ready to embrace the beauty in differences? The sun, Mars, and Neptune form a trine this Friday. This alignment makes changing perspectives easy, and it's also a fantastic time to find inspiration. Your horoscope can tell you how the positions of the stars, moon, and planets affect you. Maybe love is coming your way today, or perhaps you need to focus on your dreams. Let the stars guide you towards the future you crave.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Pay attention to what you're eating and drinking; not everything agrees with your disposition. Even in messy situations, you should trust love and your feelings.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Make a point of hanging out with new, fun people, Taurus. This will inspire you. New chances are coming your way. Take care, you may feel a bit wobbly.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Dare to get in contact with an old acquaintance. Your positivity is powerful, and sometimes even threatens to bubble over. This is good for those around you.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Want your dreams to come true? Get moving. Focus on the task at hand and allow yourself to enjoy it.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Embrace that beautiful sense of togetherness. Disagreements dissipate easily today.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Stay cool, Virgo. Getting hot-headed will cause you to lose. You're a smart cookie and love solving life's puzzles. Focus on your personal goals today.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't let anyone tempt you with absurd daydreams. You can't afford to get trapped in a fantasy world. There's no shame in taking breaks. You don't want to work yourself to the bone.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your family gave you the green light. Professionally, you felt stuck, but now you can sense change coming.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Hold on to the wonderful things that just appear in your life as if by magic. Nurture what you cherish. You can overcome those financial hurdles, but you may need to cut back on spending.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're in great shape. Seize that opportunity to earn some hard cash.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

In the initial excitement of getting to know someone, you may fail to see their true colors. Don't go chasing an idea of someone that doesn't exist. You feel drawn to the couch, and that's okay.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20