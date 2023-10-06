Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, October 6, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 10/6/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can guide you to your dreams if you dare to take their advice. Find out what kind of vibes are coming your way with the help of the daily horoscope for Friday!



Your free horoscope on Friday, October 1, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 10/6/2023. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: take care the stars are aligned for second guessing! That's because the planet Venus forms a quincunx with Pluto. This alignment can make many a zodiac sign uneasy. What's more, it also symbolizes a time of change. If you accept the present, you can shape your future. Take advantage of the stars and planets – they can always inspire new ideas and directions! Let the astrological energies carry you to your dreams and beyond. The daily horoscope can point you in the right direction.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're not the easiest nut to crack. Don't shut yourself off from the world, especially when you need an emotional boost. Talk to someone you hold dear.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Get your flirt on, and you may find the fling or connection that you crave. You've got a lot on your plate, and you keep piling it on. That's alright, you'll get to it soon.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Initially, you may get support at work, but you'll have to pull yourself over the finish line. Pay attention to the signals coming your way. You make need to focus on saving.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Food is nourishment, not just fuel, Cancer. Take better care with what you eat! Your loved ones are worried about you, open up about your problems.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Just because you trust someone doesn't mean they trust you to the same degree. Ask before you make plans. Today, you should focus on just one goal. Extra attention may lead to unexpected success.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Things have been a lot lately, you need time to digest. Everything you start now, you'll bring to a successful conclusion. At work, you've got the support you need.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now isn't the time for your criticism. Do your best to be there for someone who really needs you.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Trust your gut. You don't need other people's opinions to start acting. As long as you believe in yourself, you'll always find a creative solution.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Time isn't on your side when it comes to a certain relationship. Now's great for shaking up your daily grind and making time for beautiful things. Take care, you're prone to jealousy.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't say yes to everything. You don't need any more stress. Work smarter not harder and success will come your way.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Intense feelings want out these days. Open your heart! You've got wind in your sails and the going is easy. Seize the opportunity!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20