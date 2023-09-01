Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, September 1, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 9/1/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Friday, September 1, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 9/1/2023. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: a new month means new challenges and opportunities. The Moon moves into the bold and motivated sign of Aries on Friday. This kind of energy can help you go for your goals. But the alignment of Mars and Saturn may mean there will be some road blocks in the way for some zodiac sign. Getting through today may take some real patience.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can handle new situations and business partners. Now isn't the moment for big leaps of faith. You need to take care of yourself right now. Get some sleep, Aries.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Keep it up and you'll reach your goal. Make time to relax, or you'll putter out – energy is a finite resource that you need to guard carefully.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Tread carefully if the story you've been told seems mysterious. Have you noticed that sometimes you rub people the wrong way? Maybe it's time to remove toxic influences.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you can be patient, you'll succeed in a financial endeavor. Don't run from your chores even if they annoy you. Ignoring them won't do you good in the long run.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Now's the time to say yes to lots of different projects. You're quick to understand and may have more success that you thought was possible.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Financially, you've got a great cushion. Dare to do something different. A real love is waiting for you, take a good look around.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your lover can't always be there for you. They've got their own goals. Spending time with your friends will do you good, Libra.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your efficiency wins you admirers. Don't work too hard, you're not as balanced as you think you are. Your soul needs some attention.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're down and nothing excites you right now. Do your best to relax and stay cool, these are tough times, Sagittarius.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You approach new things carefully because you're conscientious. When changes announce themselves, stay confident and calm – there are doors opening towards promising futures.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You'll get through a tough time with a lot of patience and time. Don't be devastated every time somebody doesn't like you – approval isn't always a worthy thing to crave.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20