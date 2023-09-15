Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, September 15, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 9/15/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars are here to shine a light on the challenges and opportunities coming your way. Arm yourself with the cosmic knowledge of the daily horoscope and take destiny into your own hands!

Your free horoscope on Friday, September 15, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 9/15/2023. © 123RF/sakkmesterke There's a great big cosmic shift happening on Friday, September 15. Mercury is out of retrograde, but hold your horses, that doesn't mean everything will suddenly go perfectly to plan! The shadow of this retrograde will keep messing up the cosmic balance until the end of September. Plan extra time for difficult communications and travel. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, September 10, 2023 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the Moon moves into Libra today, so do what you can to soak up that harmonious energy. Your horoscope can help you ride the astrological waves of the moment!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A surprise at work brings relief. Take care, you may have a hard time controlling your emotions today. Don't let that throw you off your game.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You shouldn't be making big decisions all on your own. Something's gnawing at you and making you restless. Time to go looking for a better balance.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your family is stressed. Don't let the situation get unbearable. Get working on a solution. Find the root of the problem.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Something stirs in you, and you suddenly crave the company of old friends. The only way to get healthy is to pay attention to your body.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's all smooth sailing from here, just try not to overexert yourself. Your friends don't always understand what's behind your behavior, open up and talk about feelings!



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Potential new loves abound. Listen to your heart, Virgo, it knows the way to go. Be tolerant and turn down your critical side.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you showed more modesty, people would respect you more. Your search for change will lead you down the right path. Plan everything with your family, don't go it alone.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Both attached and single Scorpios should get ready for some loving. Treat yourself to peace and quiet if you're feeling overwhelmed.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

That romantic disappointment is still weighing on you. Try to shake it off, sometimes separation is necessary to rebalance your emotions.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't let your success or jealous competitors make you uneasy. Keep it up but make time to rest. You don't want stellar performance to wear you down.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't review your relationship with rose colored glasses on. You need to throw the person you're negotiating a bone or they'll feel bowled over.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20