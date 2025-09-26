Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, September 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 9/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Are you feeling optimistic about the future, or is stress weighing you down? Friday's daily horoscope can help you find purpose and hope along your journey.

Your free horoscope on Friday, September 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 9/26/2025. © 123RF/siberianart Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: There is so much to look forward to this Friday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A decision you made in the past turns out to have been absolutely right. Treat yourself to a shopping trip. You can afford a new fall 'fit.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Unwillingness to compromise could get you into trouble at home. You won't come to an agreement with harsh words. Show more care and compassion. You have good instincts in financial transactions.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are feeling off balance and don't know exactly what to do. Be patient, and soon everything will fall into place. In the meantime, keep doing the things that make you feel relaxed and happy.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are full of energy and up to any task life throws your way. You have the opportunity to overcome your fears and try something new. Don't let that chance pass you by!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Love is in the air, and you are floating on cloud nine! Your radiant personality and stunning looks are irresistible. People are attracted to you and can't help but flirt with you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Now is the time to bury the hatchet and iron out any difficulties with your loved ones. You could do with a little more distance from the daily grind. Plan a getaway this weekend.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Practice a hobby that helps you relax. Your stress levels will decrease noticeably, and you will start to rediscover what makes you happy. Go out into the great outdoors and let your mind wander.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Stand by your convictions without backing down. This may cause some turbulence at first, but people will ultimately respect you for it. Ask yourself what you can do to reduce strain in a relationship.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can't spend too much time thinking, or you will miss an important opportunity. Now is the moment for action! Do some breathing exercises to help yourself remain calm and composed.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are a strong team player and prefer to take part in collaborative conversations rather than tough debates. Treat yourself to more sleep and fresh air – your health will benefit if you do!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Bring more variety into your love life. Try going somewhere different or taking part in a new activity. Maintaining a sense of fun and spontaneity is key to a healthy romance.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20