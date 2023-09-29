Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, September 29, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 9/29/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you searching for peace and balance in your life? The astrological tips in the daily horoscope for Friday, September 29, can help you in your quest.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 9/29/2023. © 123RF/magicpictures Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: As the week draws to a close, the stars are calling us to focus on inner balance. All zodiac signs should take advantage of opportunities to move out of their comfort zone, but be careful not to overdo it. Prioritize harmony and understanding in your love life and at work, and work on strengthening your immune system. Take inspiration from your daily horoscope to chart the path forward that is best for you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have to work hard if you want to take home the prize. If you don't realize that, you won't get far. Continue to defy odds and stand steadfast in the face of adversity.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Now is the time to prioritize close friendships. Try to see criticism as an opportunity to grow, and don't take everything so personally.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Now is the time to seek greater understanding at work and with your colleagues. If you have a problem that requires an immediate solution, don't hesitate to act. With purpose and thoughtful consideration, you are sure to find a way forward.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your colleagues are finally giving you the respect you deserve. Things are going swimmingly in your love life, too.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your reliable nature makes you very popular with the people around you. Your family is happy and healthy, and everything is going great with your friends. So, why are you still brooding?

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're feeling extra tense, and your sense of harmony at home is suffering. If you don't show some discipline, you may find yourself in trouble. Take some time to set aside the worries of the day and relax.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

What are you waiting for? Make your decision now! Your thoughts and feelings are in conflict, and you're in danger of taking your inner turmoil out on others.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You may have to work on convincing others in your inner circle if you want to get your way. Set aside time to enjoy your hobbies.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Enjoy a flight of fancy. Your popularity and influence are growing. You need clear proofs of love and enjoy cuddles and caresses.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Beware of playing with fire, because others may misunderstand you. You may find success at all costs doesn't give you the satisfaction you were expecting.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

With your strong motivation and discipline, you are well-primed for success in the near future. Tedious daily tasks and chores may annoy you, but you are starting to develop a routine.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20