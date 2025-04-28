Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 28, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 4/28/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Whether it's success at work, happiness in love, or progress in fitness you're looking for, the daily horoscope for April 28 can help you on your journey!

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 28, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/28/2025. © 123rf.com/neirfy Doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results is the definition of madness, they say. Change can be scary, but it's the only way to ensure growth. With the Moon in Taurus on Monday, there's so much motivational energy to tap into. No matter if you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, astrology can help you take control of your life. The universe is made up of energies that can be channelled into productive ends. Find out how with the help of your daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Postpone complicated negotiations to a later date, this isn't your lucky day. You should finally focus on your mental and physical health. There are more important things than work.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

With your current attitude, you're guaranteed turbulence in your relationship. Cultivate a little patience, you'll get much farther by being diplomatic. Change starts from the inside.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's not just your body that suffers when you let your health flag. Nutrition, movement, and positive thinking will keep you on track. Even if it doesn't look like it, there are things happening in your love life.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Conflicts at work have nothing to do with you, just stay out of the fray. Take a moment to think about what you actually want – that will give you answers to the questions you have about your career.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have your partner's complete attention – don't waste it by retreating into your shell. You need help and have been too proud to ask for it. It's time for a change in attitude, Leo!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you think you can just coast in your relationship, you're on the wrong track. At the moment, you long for freedom. Figure out what you truly want from your love life.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are passionate, and this helps you make a mark at work. All that exercise is paying off, you feel strong and prepared to take on the world. Don't overdo it though, Libra!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

All obstacles disappear and tasks seem as easy as a breeze. Stay focused on what matters most, distractions threaten to pull you off track. Listen to well-intentioned advice from your colleagues.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A turning point at work requires you to prepare well and give it your all. React with understanding and tolerance to difficulties in your personal life. Ultimately, you'll come out on top.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are ambitious and determined, which is admired but also envied. Concentrate on just one thing and you will succeed. Don't be too trusting with people who clearly have ulterior motives.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you weren't so impatient, some things would be much easier for you. Learn how to say no, otherwise you'll never really find peace. You won't be able to please everyone.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20