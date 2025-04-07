Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 7, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 4/7/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

New day, new week, same goal – achieving balance and happiness in everything you do. Let the daily horoscope for April 7 help you get there!

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 7, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/7/2025. © 123RF/kudryashka Dare to take a look into the future with hope and confidence. Nothing is set in stone and control ultimately lies with you. Can you turn dreams into reality by actualizing your potential? Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Aquarius, Aries, Capricorn, Virgo, Libra, Pisces, Taurus, Scorpio, or Sagittarius: no matter what your zodiac sign, the universe is ready to lend a helping hand with a boost of positive energy. Immerse yourself in the world of astrology and get inspired! Behind every challenge in matters of work, love, and health lies an opportunity for growth. Take destiny into your own hands and great things will follow. The horoscope has your back!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Enthusiasm and positive thinking attract success. Don't hide your light under false modesty or shyness. You're a star, Aries, and people should get to see that. Today is all about showing that confidence.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Set new goals at work and a fresh burst of motivation will soon follow. Business commitments should only come at the end of a rigorous process of reflection and research, especially while your finances remain unstable.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Learn from your mistakes, but don't be discouraged by every single setback, Gemini. You have plenty to be proud of and should be more appreciative of your unique skill set.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

There's no reason not to spoil yourself with something nice every once in a while. A positive aspect clearly signals your creative power and energy. Put it all to good use at work by volunteering for more responsibility.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've managed to rescue a hopeless situation and have made yourself indispensable at work. Avoid unnecessary arguments, there's a certain tension in the air today and nothing can be gained from clashes with colleagues.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You will feel the urge to get together with old friends again, and that's exactly what you need to recharge your batteries. Socializing isn't just a luxury – it's a vital component of a balanced life.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A difficult time will soon be over, but your feelings are still off kilter. The constellations offer the possibility of emotional renewal, take the time to work on your inner life, Libra.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The atmosphere in your circle of friends is growing tense. Don't take sides in a conflict. Instead, use your natural charm to act as a peacemaker. Health issues will eventually cost you time and resources if you don't take fitness more seriously.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Practice makes perfect, Sagittarius. Step it up a gear and accept the risk of making mistakes. The potential rewards are far greater. A little more self-control will get you a long way in your career.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're buzzing with confidence and energy. Strut your stuff and let everyone see what you can do. Singles have a particular magnetism at the moment. Don't be surprised if you catch someone's eye.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A feeling of joy lies behind your every endeavor. Professionally, external resistance and problems melt away, leaving the road to success clear. Relationships are also blossoming amid a newfound level of intimacy.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20