Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 7, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 8/7/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Do you dare to dream of true love and beauty? The daily horoscope can help you get whatever it is you crave. Find out if good energy is coming your way this Monday.



Your free horoscope on Monday, August 7, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/7/2023. © 123RF/studio3321 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there are advantages to trusting the stars. The moon is waxing in Taurus this Monday. This lunar energy can be stabilizing or motivating, depending on your zodiac sign. That said, some may be thrown for a loop as this Taurus moon serves as a reminder that change is inevitable. Work on accepting that, and thriving will be easier. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 4, 2023 Use the inspiration of astrology as a source of power. Your horoscope can help you see the bright side of life.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Watch out for family discord! Money-wise, you may need to rethink your spendings and savings.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Financially, things are looking up. The heavy pressure is easing, but get ready: it's almost time to make a big decision.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Get dolled up and go socialize! Dare to show off your fantastic taste. If you feel constantly winded, you may need to up the exercise or reevaluate your habits.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A personal accomplishment throws you into the limelight. You can't keep yourself from flirting, even with your partner around.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Think about things calmly before you say them. There's nothing wrong with having a healthy sense of ego.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are becoming more ambitious, and those around you are starting to notice. Don't get carried away, Virgo, and don't set the bar too high. Change always takes time.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your development will be supported. Plan for abundance, and you will have it. Stay grounded; you're starting to dream impossible things.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Favorable deals will help you rethink your budget. The wait will be worth it, Scorpio. Relaxation is becoming a part of your partnership. Make time for what you enjoy.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Mentally, you're very fit. Talk through your thoughts and plans with friends. Exchange is important. Use your charms to reach your goals.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Take your time with decisions and lean on your experiences. Trust your creative abilities.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You want to follow your urges, but are too restrained. You always bring an exciting energy. Much can come your way if you let it.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20