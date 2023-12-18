Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 18, 2023
Are you hoping for luck or love to come your way? Is a big break on the cards at work this week? Check out your daily horoscope to see if this Monday will be your lucky day.
Your free horoscope on Monday, December 18, 2023
Every zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – has the ability to learn from the past. You've just got to be willing to do the work and open your heart to cosmic inspiration.
This Monday, the moon is waxing in the sensitive sign of Pisces. This energy is all about heightened receptivity and sensibility.
If you're going through a rough patch, try looking at your situation from different angles. You might just find a silver lining or a new way of thinking about it.
The stars can light your way, if you let them. Get the scoop on the celestial conditions that will improve your life.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Only those who really have something to say should speak up. Work is going well, and you're making progress. Don't get too involved in work gossip.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Don't let your emotions take over. You know how to express yourself well. Dare to try something outside your comfort zone.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Restraint is key when dealing with finances. Keep it up, you've over the first hump – all Geminis need now is patience!
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Once again, you're making a big impression with your charisma. Now is a good time to kick that bad habit. Change takes courage and a strong will.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Don't get impatient if your needs aren't satisfied immediately. You've worked hard to finally realize what you want in life. Let yourself be pampered and spoiled. Remember: your partner wants warmth and intimacy!
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Get all the info before you make a decision at work. Trying to push through health issues is counterproductive. Get some rest, Virgo!
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You only have to prove something to yourself. Stop trying to please everyone, it only wastes valuable energy. Loving thoughts will do you good.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Don't put others through anything you wouldn't accept yourself. You should be a little more careful with strangers.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You don't like playing second fiddle and quickly feel useless or rejected if you're not needed. Ultimately, though, you have to achieve self-sufficiency.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
The unexpected often happens, even in love. You're open and ready for well-thought-out arguments.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Love warps around you like a delicate veil. Don't get cocky, or you'll find your options limited. Not everything you want to achieve is easy.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
It's high time you started being a team player. Don't get carried away with fantasies. Keep your feet firmly planted in reality to achieve your goals.
Cover photo: 123RF / koi88