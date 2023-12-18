Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 18, 2023

Are you hoping for luck or love to come your way? Is a big break on the cards at work this week? Check out your daily horoscope to see if this Monday will be your lucky day.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 12/18/2023. © 123RF / koi88

Every zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – has the ability to learn from the past. You've just got to be willing to do the work and open your heart to cosmic inspiration.

This Monday, the moon is waxing in the sensitive sign of Pisces. This energy is all about heightened receptivity and sensibility.

If you're going through a rough patch, try looking at your situation from different angles. You might just find a silver lining or a new way of thinking about it.

The stars can light your way, if you let them. Get the scoop on the celestial conditions that will improve your life.