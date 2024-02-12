Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 12, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 2/12/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars have in store for you this Monday? Your daily horoscope has the scoop. Find out if your luck is about to change.



Your free horoscope on Monday, February 12, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/12/2024. © 123RF/forplayday Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: do you need to slow down? The waning moon in Pisces is sending some reflective vibes this way. What's more, the planet Neptune makes many open to new opportunities and change. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, February 10, 2024 Should an important decision be postponed? Or is today ripe for decision-making? Your horoscope can lead you toward good fortune if you dare to take the advice of the stars.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Resist temptation and think about your health. You seem irritable. Right now, it's important to be polite and diplomatic. Keep your priorities straight.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you're not into work, then you'll need to make some changes. Get together with familiar and sensitive people.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't let external vibes mess with your finances. Take a beat to think. You need to make sure changing jobs is really what you need.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A heavenly calm is settling. Most of your tasks are done, and you can finally slow down a little. That said, if you crave recognition at work, you'll have to put in some real effort.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't get carried away with rash remarks, especially with your friends. Despite your dark mood, some very erotic and enjoyable hours await.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Even if you have a clear goal in mind, you should listen to your gut. Don't be so unapproachable. Everyone knows that behind that rough exterior is a loyal and sincere friend.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Only entertaining and intelligent people turn you on. You're in the mood for champagne and celebrating with good friends.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Now things are getting difficult. You have to choose who you want to go for romantically. Or you could wait for a third cutie to turn your head. You've gotten too involved in one thing; think it over again.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Thanks to your patience, you'll be able to tackle all those upcoming issues and solve them. You'll have to make a decision, sooner rather than later.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't plan so much, or you will miss out on beautiful moments. You're one lucky sign: everything you start financially now will lead to success. You've got nothing to worry about.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

As delicious as fancy food is, too much can make you feel sick. Resist temptation. More water is the way to go, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20